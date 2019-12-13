West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo says he's ready for international return after change of guard in board
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Friday announced his return to international cricket, little over a year after he called it quits due to a bitter fallout with his country's board.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 67 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO vs USA - Dec 14th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 15th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Internet ban in parts of North East tantamount to muzzling voices of dissent
-
From punchline to political star: The rise of Boris Johnson as most electorally-successful Tory leader since Thatcher
-
Madrasas in India: How 1857, British crackdown on Muslims led to founding of pioneering Darul Uloom Deoband
-
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Roshni Nadar among world's 100 most powerful women: Forbes
-
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Over 62% turnout recorded in third phase; former CM Babulal Marandi among candidates
-
Mamangam movie review: Mammootty's much-needed call to peace falls victim to shallow writing
-
Sindh’s man-made Chotiari reservoir is an environmental disaster, study finds
-
SC orders probe into Telangana encounters: Extrajudicial killings are shock to India's legal conscience and have no place in a democracy
-
Europa League: Manchester United, Wolves secure big victories; Borussia Monchengladbach out after loss to Basaksehir
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Friday announced his return to international cricket, little over a year after he called it quits due to a bitter fallout with his country's board.
File image of Dwayne Bravo. Reuters
Bravo said the decision was prompted by the change of guard in the Cricket West Indies, where former team manager Ricky Skerritt took over as the new president replacing Dave Cameron earlier this year.
"Today I confirm the announcement of my decision to return to International Cricket to all my fans and well wishers all around the world," the 36-year-old said in a statement.
"It's no secret that this big announcement has come as a result of the changes made at the administration level. For a while now I have been contemplating my return to international cricket and my decision was solidified by these positive changes," he added.
Bravo had a bitter spat with Cameron and had accused him of destroying careers. This was after a Bravo-led West Indies team abandoned a tour of India in 2014 midway during an ODI series owing to a pay dispute with the WICB.
The Caribbean side is currently in India for a limited-overs series, the T20 leg of which ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts. The three one-dayers will get underway on Sunday.
"With the current leadership of coach Phil Simmons and captain Kieron Pollard I'm really excited about this come back and about the chance to be part of something really special," Bravo said.
"We have a lot of young talent on the team as well as cricketers with a wealth of experience such as Pollard, (Lendl) Simmons and Jason Holder and I believe that I can contribute to a positive change.
"With a powerful team such as ours we can definitely rebuild the WI T20I cricket team on and off the field and improve our rankings. I will remain fully committed to WI T20 team once selected. Thank you to all my fans and supporters for your continuous support as always," he added.
Although he announced his retirement in 2018, Bravo has not played for the West Indies since September 2016.
His last international appearance was a T20I against Pakistan in the UAE.
Earlier in November, the 36-year-old hinted that he is considering playing international cricket again while congratulating the West Indies team for a 3-0 clean sweep over Afghanistan in an ODI series in Lucknow.
Bravo featured in 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is for the West Indies. He has scored 6310 runs across all formats and bagged 337 wickets to go with it.
He still continues to play T20 cricket for franchises like the Chennai Super Kings (IPL), Lahore Qalandars (PSL), Melbourne Renegades (BBL), Trinbago Knight Riders (CPL), Winnipeg Hawks (Canada).
He recently played for Maratha Arabians, who won the Abu Dhabi T10 League.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 13, 2019 13:25:32 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Brian Lara says Kieron Pollard can build strong team for T20 World Cup, upcoming series will be challenging for visitors
Virat Kohli's sensational knock helps India beat West Indies by six wickets as hosts take 1-0 lead in T20I series
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli says he's not someone who bats to entertain crowd, focuses on winning matches