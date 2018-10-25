West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo calls time on 14-year international career
West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, bringing to an end a glittering 14-year career.
West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, bringing to an end a 14-year career.
Announcing his decision through a media statement, Bravo stated that he wished to preserve his longevity, and leave his spot in the West Indies team open for the next generation of players.
File image of Dwayne Bravo. Reuters
"Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lords Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career.
"However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players," said Bravo in the statement, according to ESPNCricinfo.
His retirement from the international arena leaves Bravo room to focus on his participation in the T20 leagues across the world, including the Indian Premier League, in which he plies his trade for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.
The Trinidadian is a veteran of 40 Tests, 164 one-dayers and 66 T20Is, having made his debut in 2004 at Lord's during West Indies' tour of England. Bravo was part of the West Indies team that won the Champions Trophy later that summer, as well as an integral member lifting the ICC World T20 in 2012 and 2016.
Among Bravo's areas of strength are his big-hitting with the bat, sharp fielding skills as well as his variations with the ball in the death overs, which have over the years made him an asset in the shortest format of the game.
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2018
