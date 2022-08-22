Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'Well done champ': Sikandar Raza's century wins Twitter's heart in India's 3-0 clean sweep

Sikandar Raza's lion-hearted effort took Zimbabwe on the cusp of a famous victory and his effort didn't go unnoticed as Twitter praised the Pakistan-born cricketer's heroics.

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza celebrates after scoring a century against India during third ODI in Harare on Monday.

Sikandar Raza's lion-hearted effort took Zimbabwe on the cusp of a famous victory before India held their nerves to pull off a 13-run win in the third ODI and complete a series sweep in Harare on Monday.

The final game of the series too was heading India's way until Raza (115 off 95 balls) brought Zimbabwe back into the contest with the support of Brad Evans (28 off 36).

The duo shared a 104-run stand off 77 balls for the eighth wicket to raise hopes of a memorable result against their mighty opponents. However, Raza fell to a brilliant catch by Shubman Gill in the penultimate over, as India scraped through.

It was Gill who had set up the game for India as he smashed his maiden international hundred to take the visitors to 289 for eight. Zimbabwe's innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs.

Gill (130 off 97 balls), who reached a major career milestone more than three years after making his India debut, shared a 140-run stand with Ishan Kishan (50 off 61) after the visitors decided to bat for the first time in the series.
Sean Williams (45 off 46) and Raza played some bold strokes early in the Zimbabwe chase.

Sikander's effort didn't go unnoticed as Twitter praised the Pakistan-born cricketer's heroics.

Updated Date: August 22, 2022 22:27:43 IST

