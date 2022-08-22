'Well done champ': Sikandar Raza's century wins Twitter's heart in India's 3-0 clean sweep

Sikandar Raza's lion-hearted effort took Zimbabwe on the cusp of a famous victory before India held their nerves to pull off a 13-run win in the third ODI and complete a series sweep in Harare on Monday.

The final game of the series too was heading India's way until Raza (115 off 95 balls) brought Zimbabwe back into the contest with the support of Brad Evans (28 off 36).

The duo shared a 104-run stand off 77 balls for the eighth wicket to raise hopes of a memorable result against their mighty opponents. However, Raza fell to a brilliant catch by Shubman Gill in the penultimate over, as India scraped through.

It was Gill who had set up the game for India as he smashed his maiden international hundred to take the visitors to 289 for eight. Zimbabwe's innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs.

Gill (130 off 97 balls), who reached a major career milestone more than three years after making his India debut, shared a 140-run stand with Ishan Kishan (50 off 61) after the visitors decided to bat for the first time in the series.

Sean Williams (45 off 46) and Raza played some bold strokes early in the Zimbabwe chase.

Sikander's effort didn't go unnoticed as Twitter praised the Pakistan-born cricketer's heroics.

What an innings from @SRazaB24! He is getting runs everywhere. Got to love such stories — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 22, 2022

#TeamIndia win by 1⃣3⃣ runs despite Raza's gritty knock of 115 (95) What a game of cricket! #OneFamily #ZIMvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 22, 2022

Hundred by Sikandar Raza in just 87 balls - what an innings this has been by Raza, unbelievable year for him. One of the finest of Zimbabwe cricket! pic.twitter.com/cVKEynZygE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 22, 2022

Played, Sikandar Raza — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 22, 2022

All 5⃣ frontline bowlers pick up wickets today as Sikandar Raza's 1⃣0⃣0⃣ goes in vain.#TeamIndia beat Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the 3rd ODI to complete the clean sweep! : 276 all out (49.3)#ZIMvIND — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 22, 2022

First of many for this youngster @ShubmanGill well done — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2022

What a gun from @ShubmanGill . Played some gun shots with panache!!An absolute delight to watch!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 22, 2022

Finally!!! Well played @ShubmanGill u seriously deserved that Ton ! Congratulations on your first many more to come this is just a start #indiavszim — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 22, 2022