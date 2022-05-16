'We were adamant we were going to make it': Moeen Ali reveals early struggles, credits father for success

Moeen Ali needs no introduction. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder has made his presence felt in this edition of the Indian Premier League, especially in the bowling department. However, few know about his initial struggles. In a recent video, Ali has revealed how he overcame some difficult times while he was trying to make it big in the cricketing world.

The video was uploaded by the official account of Chennai Super Kings.

In the clip, Ali spoke about his family not being well off in his childhood. He also confessed that at one point in time, he used to borrow batting pads from a friend for trails as he was not able to afford his own.

The all-rounder also talked about the role his father had on his career. Ali revealed that his father had once said “from 13 to 15, give me two years of your life” for training. After that, he was free to do what he wanted.

Watch the clip here:

The Chennai Super Kings credited his father for inspiring him and making him work hard for his goals. While he admits that he missed hanging out with his friends at that point of time, his father’s coaching made him focused, saying that “we were adamant we were going to make it”.

After being out for a couple of matches due to an injury, Ali made his comeback in the tournament with a bang. The all-rounder has scalped 7 wickets in 9 games for Chennai this season. He was also scored 151 runs in this edition of the cash-rich league, with a high score of 48.

As for Chennai, the side lost its last clash with table-toppers Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. The MS Dhoni-led side remains on the ninth on the points table with just 4 wins in 13 contests. CSK will next face Rajasthan Royals on 20 May.

