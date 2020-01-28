We miss MS Dhoni, no one sits on his seat in team bus, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal
The 38-year-old Dhoni has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand on 9 July.
Hamilton: No one sits on the seat that Mahendra Singh Dhoni made his own in the team bus, revealed India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, saying that the talismanic former skipper is missed by the side.
File image of MS Dhoni and Yuzvendra Chahal. Reuters
In a video shot inside the team bus while it was on its way to Hamilton for the third T20 International against New Zealand, Chahal is seen talking to several members of the squad including Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul.
Towards the end of the video, he moved to the rear of the bus and pointed to an empty seat which, he said, was the former captain's preferred spot before he went on a sabbatical last year.
"This is the seat that used to be occupied a legend. MS Dhoni. No one sits here now. We miss him a lot," Chahal said in the video posted on bcci.tv.
The 38-year-old Dhoni has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand on 9 July. Earlier this month, Dhoni was dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on his future.
However, on the same day, Dhoni returned to training, batting fluently in the Jharkhand team nets.
Head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted that the celebrated wicketkeeper-batsman might retire from ODIs soon but will be in contention for a T20 World Cup berth provided he does well for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
The Indian team lead the five-match T20 series against New Zealand 2-0.
Virat Kohli's men will take on the hosts in the third T20 on Wednesday.
Updated Date:
Jan 28, 2020 12:24:11 IST
