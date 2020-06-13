First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'We know cricket is not immune from it': ECB says systematic racism still exists, committed to bring long-term changes

The England and Wales Cricket Board has admitted that systemic racism exists across the country and cricket is not immune to the scourge as it commits itself to bring changes amid the worldwide campaign against discrimination on the basis of skin colour.

Press Trust of India, Jun 13, 2020 10:47:26 IST

The England and Wales Cricket Board has admitted that "systemic racism" exists across the country and cricket is not immune to the scourge as it commits itself to bring changes amid the worldwide campaign against discrimination on the basis of skin colour.

We know cricket is not immune from it: ECB says systematic racism still exists, committed to bring long-term changes

Representational image. Twitter @ecb_cricket

In a statement on Friday, the ECB said it must learn from the 'Black Lives Matter' movement erupted after the killing of African-American George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis.

"We have listened carefully to those who have spoken out in recent weeks about their experiences of being black in cricket, sport and society. We admire them for being vocal on this crucial topic," the ECB said.

"We know that systemic racism spans institutions and sectors across the country and we know that our sport is not immune," it said.

The sporting fraternity has joined the worldwide campaign against racial discrimination. England players Jofra Archer and lead pacer James Anderson and West Indians like Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle have spoken against racism, supporting the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

“We truly believe that cricket is a game for everyone but understand that sadly, barriers to its enjoyment exist for many communities. We have made progress in bringing cricket to more and more people around the country and it is our resolve to break down barriers and reform our structures everywhere across the game.

"In recent weeks we have reflected, and acknowledge that black players and fans, who have contributed so much to the history of our game, now feel disenfranchised. They do not feel as if cricket is a game for them. This must change."

ECB said it's important to "continue to listen to the voices of those who have spoken out, to educate ourselves and face uncomfortable truths in order to create action internally and throughout the game, to ensure long-term change".

“We will now work to engage community leaders and black influencers within cricket so that we can review and evolve our existing inclusion and diversity work and specifically address the issues raised by the black community.

“From there, it is our overall desire to create demonstrable action, in order to deliver meaningful and long-term change that permeates every layer of the game,'' the board added.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2020 10:47:26 IST

Tags : Cricket, ECB, England And Wales Cricket Board, Racism, Racism In Cricket, Racism In Sports, Sports, SportsTracker


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all