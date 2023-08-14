Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'We have a few guys coming back': Dravid drops hint at potential return of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer ahead of Asia Cup

Both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been out of action from competitive cricket for a prolonged period due to injuries.

KL Rahul during an ODI against Australia earlier this year. Sportzpics

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday dropped a hint on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer’s potential return ahead of the Asia Cup that starts on 30 August.

Both Rahul and Iyer have been out of action for a prolonged period due to injuries. While Rahul injured his thigh during IPL 2023, Shreyas Iyer last played for India in March during the Ahmedabad Test against Australia when he sustained a back injury.

Both the batters have been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

“We a have few guys coming back from injuries in any case. We have to give them opportunities to play (in Asia Cup).

Dravid said that a one-week camp would be held in Bengaluru before the Asia Cup.

“We have a one-week camp in Bengaluru from August 23 for the Asia Cup. We will take it as it comes,” said Dravid at the post-match press conference in Lauderhill after India’s defeat to West Indies in the fifth T20I.

While Rahul and Iyer continue their recovery from injuries, Jasprit Bumrah will return to competitive cricket from injury when he leads a young India side in a three-match T20I series against Ireland, starting on 18 August in Dublin.

The senior team, meanwhile, will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on 2 September in Pallekele. The Men in Blue will then face Nepal, their other opponents in Group A, on 4 September.

Published on: August 14, 2023 21:44:18 IST

