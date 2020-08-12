We expect MS Dhoni to be part of CSK for 2021 and 2022 IPLs, says CEO Kasi Viswanathan

As we inch towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, anticipation around Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return to the field has gripped everyone. Dhoni has not played an international match for over a year now, but his IPL side Chennai Super Kings' top officials seem to have the utmost trust in him.

Kasi Viswanathan, the chief executive officer of CSK, recently said that not only does the franchise expect him to be ready for the upcoming season, they also see him be a part of the team for 2021 and 2022 IPLs.

"We don't worry about him at all," he said in an interview with India Today on Tuesday when asked about Dhoni's preparations for the upcoming IPL.

"Yes. We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year, 2022," Viswanathan added.

According to reports, Dhoni recently began training for IPL 2020 in Ranchi and has been using the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) indoor training facilities for practice. With the dearth of bowlers due to lockdown and social distancing norms in Ranchi, Dhoni has reportedly taken to employing bowling machines for service.

"I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don't have to worry about the skipper, boss," Viswanathan said, adding that Dhoni knows his "responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team."

Dhoni, who last played in the national colours in the 2019 World Cup semifinals, has been a topic of interest for quite a long time. When rumours of him retiring started trending on Twitter, his wife Sakshi had responded by shutting down the trolls.