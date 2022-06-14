We can try out Arshdeep Singh in place of Avesh Khan: Ex-India cricketer

Trailing 0-2 in the five-match T20I series vs South Africa, India are in must-win situation as they take on the visitors in the third fixture today. While the batting has impressed in patches, the bowling unit has painted a disappointing picture in the series so far. Apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last game, no other Indian bowler has looked good. Team India has the likes of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh in the ranks and former cricketer Sanjay Bangar feels it's the right team to try out options for the first six overs.

"We have a lot of options for the first six overs, so we can try out Arshdeep in place of Avesh Khan," said Bangar in interaction with Star Sports.

India's spinners too haven't come good in the series. Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have leaked runs in both the fixtures and Bangar is of the opinion that replacing Ravi Bishnoi with Axar could give the side more wicket-taking options in the middle overs.

"Who can be played in place of Axar Patel? One option can be to play Bishnoi. If two wrist-spinners can give wickets to the Indian team in the middle overs, then they can break the momentum slightly," added the former India batting coach.

In the first fixture, India's batting hit top gear and scored a mammoth 211 but struggled in the second fixture. It was courtesy Dinesh Karthik's late heroics that the side managed to post a respectable total after wickets kept falling at regular intervals.