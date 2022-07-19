'We avoid eating biryani': Sarfaraz Khan on 'strict' diet at home

For all the glitz, glamour and attention directed towards the Indian Premier League, performances in Ranji Trophy, which are away from all the cameras, still carry a lot of importance. Sarfaraz Khan might not have set the stage on fire in the IPL, but he has certainly asked everyone around to sit up and acknowledge his brilliance after a sensational Ranji season.

Khan ended the 2022 season with 982 runs in 9 innings. He averaged 122.75 and creamed 93 boundaries and 19 sixes. He notched up 4 centuries, the second-most this season and this included a ton in the final against Madhya Pradesh.

While talent has its place, fitness and the importance given to players always being in top shape has become the norm in Indian cricket. While Sarfaraz Khan does not boast of exactly a toned figure, he has shown that he his fit to play the long innings. In a conversation with The Indian Express, the young batter shared the tips he received from Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli when it came to improving his fitness.

“When I played IPL in 2015-16, my fitness level was not good, and Virat Kohli had also told me that. After that, I improved my fitness, but I again put on weight. But in the last two years, I have been very disciplined about my health. Everyone’s body is different, but it should not affect my game. For the last eight years, I have been in the IPL and clearing fitness tests. In my off-season also, I will pay attention to my health and fitness,” Sarfaraz said.

He also spoke about always being strict when it came to food intake and always sticking to a routine. “We are strict about our diet. In our house, we used to have non-vegetarian food every day. However, now we avoid eating biryani and other rice dishes. We either eat it on Sundays or on other occasions,” he further added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.