Shreyas Iyer has been missing out from action for a while now owing to an injury. He is regarded as one of the bright young talents of this generation. Since his international debut in 2017, the 28-year-old has made a significant impact, accumulating an impressive tally of 3,340 runs in 42 ODIs, 49 T20Is, and 10 Tests for Team India.

While Iyer’s prowess with the bat is well-known, there is another hidden talent that he keeps sharing on his social media channels. He is quite the dancer and recently, IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, revealed Iyer’s singing abilities and were then to quick to issue an apology. A video shared by the team on Twitter showcased Iyer participating in the viral Instagram trend “Saiyaan,” accompanied by Aman Khan from the Delhi Capitals and Hardik Tamore and Suryansh Shedge from the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

We're sorry, Kailash Kher 😅 pic.twitter.com/U88ueEaRkd — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) June 26, 2023

‘We are sorry Kailash Kher’ was the caption of this shared video.

On a comeback trail

Recent reports suggest that India’s star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, and batter, Shreyas Iyer, are looking to make their respective comebacks in upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 due to a back injury, forcing him to miss the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. With a persistent back injury, he was forced to undergo surgery in New Zealand.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer made the decision to undergo back surgery in April to address a recurring lower-back injury. He had been dealing with a bulging disc in his lower back.

This saw him pull out from the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March in Ahmedabad. He has, since, undergone surgery in London in May and has been advised to rest while undergoing rehabilitation. This injury initially ruled him out of the final Test against Australia and also forced him to miss the ODI series against them.

