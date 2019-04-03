'We are making a big issue out of it', says Kapil Dev on issue of workload management of Indian pacers
'Rishabh Pant is a talented cricketer and we shouldn't put him under pressure by comparing him with Dhoni,' said Kapil Dev
- Indian Premier League, 2019 Mumbai Vs CHE Live Now
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Live Now
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 86 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 9 wickets
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs BLR Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs DC Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs RAJ Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 20 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs HYD - Apr 4th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs KOL - Apr 5th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs PUN - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 KENW vs ZIMW - Apr 6th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede stadium: Suryakumar completes fifty as Mumbai lose Krunal
-
Days after talk of unity, fissures in Sena-BJP bonhomie: Mistrust among cadres makes vote transfer difficult
-
Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party must brace for a fiscal deficit nightmare
-
How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, Hindu Rashtra is defined, Savarkar makes his mark
-
Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corruption as US justice department begins probe
-
Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this origin story of the Clown Prince of Crime
-
Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling slam Leonardo Bonucci, Massimiliano Allegri's response to racist abuse of Moise Kean
-
Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit south India's agricultural backbone
-
Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how climate change has affected the river in the past
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Greater Noida: Rishabh Pant is a talented cricketer but he shouldn't be compared with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, feels India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.
Pant, who is now India's first-choice keeper in Test cricket, is still fighting for a spot in India's World Cup squad that will be announced later this month.
"You can never compare anyone with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. No one can ever replace a player of Dhoni's stature. Pant is a talented cricketer and we shouldn't put him under pressure by comparing him with Dhoni. His time will surely come," the 1983 World Cup-winning captain told mediapersons on the sidelines of a promotional event Tuesday.
File image of Kapil Dev. AFP
In his inimitable style, Kapil played down the workload management issue of Indian pacers.
"We all have workload," he laughed, adding, "We are making a big issue out of it. What is workload? "Mehnat Karna hi naa? Kya aap mehnat bhi naahi karoge? (You don't even want to work hard?)"
Kapil had a number of all rounders, including Mohinder Amarnath, Madan Lal, Roger Binny and himself, in that squad.
However, both Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar's bowling has been an issue, but Kapil refused to be critical.
"Winning World Cup is not buying sweets from a shop. It's a mission and at this juncture, I don't want to be the critic who wants to pull the team. I will not like to harp on weak points and rather focus on our strengths," said the legendary all rounder, who has been named brand ambassador of hardware company AIPL ABRO.
"World Cup is a culmination of four years of planning. I am certain our selection committee has identified the right bunch of players. Now it's up to the players to execute and also they would need a bit of luck in such a big event," he said.
Updated Date:
Apr 03, 2019 18:40:39 IST
Also See
83: Marathi actor Adinath Kothare to play Dilip Vengsarkar in Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama
Kapil Dev on India's No 4 conundrum: Don't fix batting slots, play according to situation in World Cup 2019
IPL 2019: I am not scared of anyone but Virat Kohli's anger, says Rishabh Pant