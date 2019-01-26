First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 2nd ODI Jan 26, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
IND in NZ | 2nd ODI Jan 26, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
PAK in SA Jan 27, 2019
SA vs PAK
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
IND in NZ Jan 28, 2019
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

WBBL: Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Sixers in a thrilling final to win their first title

Brisbane Heat won their first women's Big Bash League title on Saturday after beating Sydney Sixers by three wickets in the final.

Agence France-Presse, Jan 26, 2019 13:15:13 IST

Sydney: An ailing Beth Mooney smashed an impressive 65 as Brisbane Heat won their first women's Big Bash League title on Saturday with four balls to spare in a thriller against the star-studded Sydney Sixers.

Needing to chase down the Sixers' 131 for seven, the Heat were in trouble early at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, losing two quick wickets to be 14 for two.

Brisbane Heat players celebrate after beating Sydney Sixers in the final. Twitter @WBBL

Brisbane Heat players celebrate after beating Sydney Sixers in the final. Twitter @WBBL

But opener Mooney, who was ill, reasserted control in scorching heat with captain Kirby Short (29), before Brisbane then lost 5-28 to bring the Sixers back into the game.

Needing five off the last over, Laura Harris smashed a boundary past deep mid-wicket to secure the trophy.

"They were pretty oppressive conditions out there and I haven't been well the last couple of weeks, but I had a job to do," said Mooney, who at one point doubled over and appeared to be vomit.

"I was pretty hot and pretty cooked and the outfield wasn't conducive to hitting boundaries which wasn't ideal, but even when the run rate got to 7.9 I thought really good cricket shots were going to win this game."

Earlier, the Sixers did well with the bat to set a solid total with Ellyse Perry knocking 33 and Dane Van Niekerk 32.

Perry was disappointed to lose but praised Mooney's innings after the match.

"She played really good cricket shots," Perry told reporters.

"I've seen Beth bat for a number of years, she's incredibly good at finding pockets in the field, I think she's better than anyone else in the world at that and she did that really well."

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2019 13:15:13 IST

Tags : Brisbane Heat, Cricket, Dane Van Niekerk, Ellyse Perry, SportsTracker, Sydney Sixers, WBBL, WBBL 4, Women's Big Bash League

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7676 122
3 South Africa 5342 111
4 New Zealand 5330 111
5 Pakistan 4651 101
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all