WBBL 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues sings 'Channa Mereya' with her Melbourne Stars teammates; Watch

India’s star cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has swiftly blended into the Melbourne Stars after leaving the Renegades, their cross-town rivals. She had been a prominent face while playing for Renegades previously.

This year, the right-handed batter joined Stars and made her WBBL 2022 debut for the side on 20 October against Perth Scorchers. However, during this short time, Rodrigues, with her jovial personality, has made herself at home with her new teammates.

Recently, ahead of the Melbourne derby, the India player picked up her guitar and went on to entertain others during a bus trip along the Western Highway to Ballarat on Thursday. Now, Rodrigues has shared a couple of clips of the musical journey on her Instagram handle.

In the viral videos, the cricketers along with Rodrigues can be seen vibing on a popular Bollywood song, ‘Channa Mereya’ from the Ranbir Kapoor-starred film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The other cricketers also found the tune quite catchy as they went on to sing along with Rodrigues. Some of them were also spotted recreating the session by recreating the hook step of the song.

The caption of the post read, “Went a little Desi with the Stars. How good are they at Bollywood songs?”

The fun moments grabbed eyeballs of Rodrigues’ followers and other cricket fans. The comment section saw numerous appreciative remarks for the foreign cricketers’ efforts to sing a Hindi song. Rodrigues’ Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana also marked her presence there and wrote, “This song.” Among others, Indian bowler Renuka Singh Thakur and young batter Harleen Deol showed their love too. Golfer Vani Kapoor marked it as “precious Memories for life.”

Today, the Stars thrashed the Renegades in the derby game by 6 wickets. Batting first, the Renegades managed to post a mere total of 91 runs thanks to the impressive bowling display by Stars’ Sophie Day who got 4 wickets to her name. As it was an easy assignment, the Nicole Faltum-led side completed the chase losing only four of their batters. However, Rodrigues failed to contribute anything significant. She returned to the pavilion after scoring just 8 off 8 deliveries including a boundary to her name.