Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal’s groovy dance moves leave RR teammate Jos Buttler impressed

Yuzvendra Chahal has created a storm in this edition of the Indian Premier League with his bowling. The spinner is once again in the spotlight, but this time for an Instagram reel, where he showcased his dance moves alongside his wife Dhanashree Verma.

Recently, the duo posted an Instagram reel where Chahal is seen enjoying some dance sessions with Dhanashree. The video also features some glimpses of Rajasthan Royal's bio bubble. The video has grabbed the attention of many social media users and garnered more than 3 million views and over 8.5 lakh likes in just a matter of hours. The reel is filmed on the song Stereo Hearts' Gym Class Heroes featuring Adam Levine.

Watch the video here:

The video starts with some glimpses of Chahal practising some impromptu dance steps with his wife inside a hotel room. Then, the video shifts to the bowler attempting some groovy moves, while decked up in his Rajasthan Royals jersey.

The clip also features some scenes of Dhanshree travelling with the Rajasthan Royals squad and attending IPL matches. Dhanashree penned a caption thanking the Rajasthan franchise for providing the homely environment even though the players and their wives are in a bio-bubble. She wrote, “That’s some OG moves out there Thank you @rajasthanroyals for creating an environment where one feels like home ”

Another Rajasthan Royals player, Jos Buttler took to the comments section to applaud Chahal’s dance steps. The English wicketkeeper-batter was quite impressed with his team member's dance moves. The official handle of the Rajasthan franchise also showed their love for the couple in the comment section.

After playing for Royal Challenger Bangalore for eight years, Yuzvendra Chahal joined the Rajasthan Royals side this season. He started his new journey in style and remains at the top of the Purple Cap List with 17 wickets in six games.

In the recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the leg breaker sealed the deal for his side with a stunning hat-trick. Chahal took the first five-for in the season as well in his last game and was named the player of the match for his brilliant spell.