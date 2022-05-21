Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal jokes about opening with Jos Buttler, claims he can break Virat Kohli's IPL record

Rajasthan Royals star Yuzvendra Chahal is quite famous for entertaining his fans. From making Instagram reels to humorous comments, the Indian spinner has created a lot of buzz on several occasions. This time is no different. The RR spinner has garnered attention for his hilarious response to a question during an interview session.

In a video shared by ESPNCricinfo on their Instagram account, Chahal is seen striking with his humour instead of his deadly deliveries. During the virtual interview session named #PoliteEnquiries, Chahal was asked by one of the fans if he could outscore his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler if he is given a chance to open the innings. Jos Buttler is now the leading run-scorer in this season’s campaign, having scored 629 runs in 14 group league matches. He has held on to the Orange Cap since the start of the tournament.

Watch:



Chahal took no time to answer in style. He answered that he could break any record if he gets a chance to open. The Purple Cap holder also joked that Virat Kohli’s milestone of smashing 973 runs in a single season can be surpassed only by him. The RR star added that he could achieve the feat in just 10 matches by smashing a ton in each of them.

He jokingly said, “If I had a chance to open – Then I would have broken every record. Not just Jos Buttler’s, I think even Virat bhaiya’s record (973 runs) is left for me only. I am also going to break that record.”

Chahal and Kohli had played together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore until this season, when the spinner was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction. However, joining a new team has not affected his form. The right-arm spinner possesses the Purple Cap, having scalped 26 wickets in 14 matches so far. As Rajasthan Royals have already qualified for the Playoffs, Chahal will likely increase his wicket tally.