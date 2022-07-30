Watch: Yuvraj Singh asks Shubman Gill's friend to congratulate right-hander, video goes viral

Shubman Gill shone as an opener in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies wherein the Shikhar Dhawan-led side completed a 3-0 whitewash.

This was India's first whitewash in an ODI series of three or more matches in West Indies. Gill, who opened the innings alongside Dhawan, ended the series as the leading run-getter and was also awarded 'Player of the Series' for his performance.

Gill was lauded by a number of cricketers including former India batter Yuvraj Singh. The former left-hander shared a hilarious video on his Twitter handle where he asks Gill's 'good friend' and Sunrisers Hyderabad player Abhishek Sharma to say a few words about the India opener’s achievement.

Yuvraj also joked that Gill played well at the right time. "Better that he scored runs before I beat him. But its a good start," the southpaw said.

https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1553008059097952256

In the three-match series, Gill scored 205 runs at a strike rate of 102.50. Speaking about Gill’s effectiveness at the top of the order, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has said that in the next few years he will be up there with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and KL Rahul as an opener.

Former fielding coach of India, R Sridhar also commended Shubman Gill’s work ethic after the three-match ODI series in the West Indies. He also said that Gill has all the strokes that makes him a natural batter and poses a lot of problems for the bowlers.

"For Shubman Gill, I think his work ethics are brilliant. He’s extremely fit and very strong. Batting comes easy to him. He is pleasing to the eyes when he plays. Doesn’t seem to hit the ball too hard and has a wide array of shots on both sides. He can make bowlers look ridiculously silly at times," he said.

Gill missed out on a century by two runs in the final ODI as rain played a spoilsport and India never came out to bat after the 36th over. Gill was stranded on 98*.

