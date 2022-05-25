Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal walks towards pavilion without waiting for umpire's decision

Indian batter Jashasvi Jaiswal showed some fine honesty after he decided to walk upon nicking the ball outside off even as the umpire on the field took his sweet time raising the finger.

The opening batter from Rajasthan Royals did not wait for umpire Bruce Oxenford to raise his finger and started to walk back to the Pavilion after receiving a thick edge on a delivery from seamer Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans.

The batter nicked Yash Dayal to Wriddhiman Saha for 3 as he tried to poke at a slightly uppish drive when the ball kissed the outside edge of the bat and went straight into Saha's gloves.

This was followed by a huge appeal from the GT and even though a slight sound was caught on the stump mic, umpire Bruce Oxenford apparently was not able to hear it. Oxenford even shook his head and even before this could go for a review, Jaiswal decided his course of action to go off the field, surprising Oxenford. Watching the batter going off, a stunned Oxenford took a call to declare him out as he reluctantly raised his finger.

From this episode, it looked like Oxenford was not sure if Jaiswal had edged the ball or not but the batter's move to walk towards the Pavillion made things easier for the umpire.

Umpiring standards have not been up to the mark in IPL 2022 with DRS being used to review things on a number of occasions.

Delhi Capitals were robbed of Tim David’s wicket at a crucial stage when the team was playing against Mumbai Indians as the umpire did not give the batter out and DC captain Rishabh Pant had failed to use the DRS.

This eventually cost DC a place in the playoffs.

