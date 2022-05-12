Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets new bat from his 'Chetta' Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson kept his promise on Wednesday and gifted a new bat to young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal. Ahead of Rajasthan's clash against Delhi Capitals, in a photo shared on the Royals’ Twitter handle, Samson and Jaiswal were seen posing with the new bat.

To mark Jaiswal’s impressive knock against Punjab Kings on 7 May, the Rajasthan captain made a promise on camera. Earlier, the Rajasthan-based franchise tweeted another photo where Yashasvi was seen shadow-practising with his bat in front of Samson in the Royals’ dressing room. Samson, addressing himself as ‘Chetta’ (elder brother), had promised the youngster that he would gift him a new bat. He also assured Jaiswal that the bat would be sent to his room by Monday night. He had said, “don’t worry, this is a gift from your elder brother.”

Samson kept his promise and gifted a new bat to the young opener. Samson also penned a special message for Jaiswal on the bat. He wrote, “lots of love to my brother.” Users across the internet got overwhelmed after seeing the caption that says “We all need a Sanju in our lives.” They praised the skipper for the nice gesture to motivate the youngster.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had been brilliant in the 2020’s U19 World Cup campaign, was struggling to find his desired form in the initial phase of this year’s IPL. After the first three matches, he was dropped from the starting 11 due to his poor performance and inconsistency. But the 20-year-old batter made an explosive comeback after getting featured in the match against Punjab. He registered 68 in 41 deliveries to earn a 6-wicket victory for his side. His innings was decorated with 9 boundaries and 2 maximums.

However, on Wednesday against Delhi Capitals, the Rajasthan opener could not have any impact. He only managed to score 19 runs off 19 deliveries. Rajasthan Royals lost the match by eight wickets. However, they are still holding third place in the points table with 14 points in 12 outings.



