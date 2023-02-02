The India Women’s U19 cricket team scripted history by winning the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup on 29 January. For their feat, the squad was felicitated in a special ceremony ahead of the third T20I between India and New Zealand on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. A number of big names from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) including President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah, and Vice-President Rajiv Shukla were present at the glittery celebration where India’s great Sachin Tendulkar handed a Rs 5-crore cheque to the young brigade.

During the innings break, the Shafali Verma-led unit also took a victory lap around the full-house stadium and showed off their championship title. A clip of the same was shared by the BCCI Women on their official Twitter handle.

Special Triumph 🏆

Special Celebrations 👏

At the World’s Largest Cricket Stadium – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 🏟️ 🔝 🎥 That moment when @TheShafaliVerma & Co. enjoyed a lap of honour for their #U19T20WorldCup glory #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/lzf2LLGzJf — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 1, 2023

Following India’s dominant show with bat, the U19 Women’s squad came out on the field and enjoyed a celebratory ride while interacting with the fans. The cricketers were seen waving the tricolour. Captain Shafali Verma took the front seat, holding the coveted trophy in her hands. The crowd broke into an emphatic celebration and appreciated the phenomenal victory with rounds of applause. The office bearers of the BCCI were spotted giving a standing ovation to the youngsters.

Looking at their memorable run in the campaign, India remained undefeated during the group stage before enduring their first and only defeat against Australia in the Super Six round. However, the summit game against England turned out to be a comparatively easy affair. Batting first, the English side managed to post a paltry target of 69 runs which India comfortably chased down in just 14.3 overs.

Right-handed batter Shweta Shehrawat finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer, with 297 runs in seven appearances at an impressive batting average of 99. She notched up as many as three half-centuries with her highest score being an unbeaten 92.

On the other hand, leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra was also a crucial component of the team and was the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. She fetched 11 scalps in six matches including a four-wicket haul to her name. Additionally, skipper Shafali Verma played a pivotal role and recorded 172 runs in total at a note-worthy strike rate of 193.25.

