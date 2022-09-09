Watch: When Rohit Sharma's 'shudh Hindi' surprised Virat Kohli

Along with the entire nation, the Indian dressing room had also been eagerly waiting to witness the return of vintage Virat Kohli. After a long wait, the veteran has found his momentum back and the scorecard of Thursday’s Afghanistan match reflects it. Kohli not only registered his maiden T20 International century but also steered the side to post a huge 212 runs on the board with an unbeaten 61-ball 122. After the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma joined Kohli in an exclusive chat session at the Dubai International Stadium. During the session, the duo discussed Kohli’s much-awaited comeback innings.



The video of the conversation has been shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. First, Sharma heartily congratulated his teammate for recording the 71st international ton of his career. Then, the captain acknowledged the fact that Kohli has played brilliantly throughout the game. According to him, Kohli’s composure was something that should be appreciated as he accelerated the innings at the right time. He did not go for any poor shot and found the gaps between the fielders.

Then the Indian opener asked Kohli to speak in detail about his innings Thursday’s innings. In reply, with a big smile on his face, Kohli said, “It was a pleasant surprise for me. I never expected that the century would come in this format after a long time.” Later, Sharma enlightened Kohli’s role as a senior player in the squad. His positive form can be a confidence-booster for young players, as per the skipper. Meanwhile, Kohli went on to speak about the upcoming major fixtures including the T20 World Cup. “I am sure we will be ready before the first match of the World Cup,” he added in the end.

After their elimination from the Asia Cup, India will play two top-class sides, Australia and South Africa subsequently on home soil. The Australia series will contain three T20Is. Against South Africa, the Men in Blue will play a three-match ODI series along with three T20Is. A concrete starting eleven is expected to be built ahead of the ICC tournament by analysing the players’ performances during these crucial series.