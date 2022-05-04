Watch: Wasim Jaffer's hilarious old Rajinikanth spoof sums up Liam Livingstone's run in IPL 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Liam Livingstone made headlines after he hit a monstrous 117-metre six against Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami in Tuesday’s match. This outrageous hit has taken the star all-rounder from England to the top of the charts when it comes to smashing the biggest sixes in this edition of the Indian Premier Leaue (IPL).

In the midst of all this, former India opener Wasim Jaffer’s month-old clip on Livingstone’s innings is once again going viral. The batter had shared a hilarious spoof of a Rajinikanth-lookalike attacking several bowlers together on the field to describe Livingstone's performance this season.

Have a look at the funny video here:

Livingstone’s amazing six against Shami sent fans, the cricketing fraternity and experts into a state of disbelief. Ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen, who was in the commentary panel, was left awestruck by the Englishman's astonishing strokeplay. Pietersen, who is known for his big-hitting skills, admitted that he has never seen a six longer than the one hit by Livingstone. “I have never seen a six as big as that one”, said Pietersen.

Before Livingstone smashed the longest maximum so far in the tournament, Mumbai Indians' Dewald Brevis held the record for this feat. The South African batter had hit Punjab Kings' Rahul Chahar for a 112-metre maximum earlier in the season.

Looking into Livingstone's earlier record for biggest sixes, the all-rounder hit Chennai Super Kings’ pacer Mukesh Choudhary for a 108-metre maximum in the 11th match of the season. Even against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Livingstone smashed a massive 106-metre six against fast-bowling sensation Umran Malik. The all-rounder has also struck a 105-metre maximum off Sri Lankan leg- spinner Wanindu Hasaranga earlier in the league.

In Tuesday's match, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was another star performer, scalping 4 wickets. Furthermore, the collective batting effort of Punjab’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa Shikhar Dhawan led the team to its fifth victory this season.

