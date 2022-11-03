Considered one of the best cricketers of all time, Virat Kohli has a massive fan following all over the world. Regardless of where Kohli is playing, fans flock to stadiums in big numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketer. It was no different on Wednesday as thousands poured into the Adelaide Oval during the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match.

Among the sea of fans was a Hindi-speaking Chinese national who had come to cheer for his favourite cricketer.

“Mai Indian team ka bahot bada bhakt hu (I am a big fan of the Indian cricket team). Mujhe Bharatiya sanskriti bohot pasand hain (I love Indian culture),” he told journalist and YouTuber Vimal Kumar during their conversation in which he also revealed that he is a fan of former India captain Kohli.

He was also asked which team will win the match and he replied: “Bharat!”

The fan from China added that he learnt Hindi as he loves Indian culture and is a language student at Adelaide University.

Kohli certainly didn’t disappoint his fan as he scored 64 not out of 44 balls to help India beat Bangladesh by five runs (DLS method) in the rain-affected match. With this win, India have climbed to the top spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage and are favourites to reach the semi-finals.

Kohli also surpassed Mahela Jayawardene (1116) as the leading run scorer in T20 World Cup history on Wednesday.

