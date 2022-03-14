Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Watch: Virat Kohli's fans enter ground to take selfie with cricketer before being chased away

Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli's fans enter ground to take selfie with cricketer before being chased away

  • Agence France-Presse
  • March 14th, 2022
  • 9:17:28 IST

Three fans breached security at Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday to take a selfie with India's superstar cricketer Virat Kohli and one returned successful.

Kohli was at first slip in the final session of the second day of the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka when three young men ran on the field and attempted to embrace the player.

A group of security officers gave chase and eventually overpowered the youngsters before hauling them off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.

Kohli was taken aback by the sudden intrusion but obliged the fans' request although he still signalled to them not to come too close due to the bubble protocols.

The crowd has welcomed Kohli with huge applause each time the star batsman has appeared on the ground that is home to his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli, 33, is often the subject of adulation with one fan even touching his feet before taking a selfie during an Indian Premier League game in 2018.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 14, 2022 09:17:28 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Sri Lanka: Vihari's ice meets Pant's fire as hosts search for new middle order balance
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Vihari's ice meets Pant's fire as hosts search for new middle order balance

Test cricket today is about ice and fire, and in Vihari-Pant, India might just have an optimal concoction for the future.

India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer, bowlers put hosts on top on Day 1 of pink-ball Test
Photos

India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer, bowlers put hosts on top on Day 1 of pink-ball Test

Shreyas Iyer's attacking 92 and inspired bowling put India in command of the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the second Test on Saturday.

Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Mohali, Full cricket score: Four-down SL trail by 466 runs at stumps on Day 2
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Mohali, Full cricket score: Four-down SL trail by 466 runs at stumps on Day 2

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Jadeja continues. He delivers a maiden over as India continue to keep things tight. Ashwin with the next over and that too ends in a maiden. That's stumps on Day 2 of the Test match. India will be the happier side after the first couple of days of the Test match. Sri Lanka trail by 466 runs, and will have their task cut out come Day 3.