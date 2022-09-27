On 25 September, former India captain Virat Kohli became only the second batter in the world to amass 16,000 runs in white-ball international cricket after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli achieved the milestone during the third T20I match against Australia in Hyderabad.

He was in full flow during the match, alternating between the roles of an attacker and an anchor as needed. The right-handed batter smashed 63 runs in 48 balls including three fours and four sixes. After the match, Kohli was invited to the post-match presentation ceremony to take the award of the ‘Energetic Player of the Series.’

No wonder he is the ” energetic player of the series ” pic.twitter.com/Bi3SJkQk2b — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) September 26, 2022



After receiving the honour, Kohli was spotted joining his teammates following a brand new kind of celebration. He sprinted back to his fellow cricketers quite in a playful and energetic manner, doing justice to the award.

The clip of the celebration has widely been shared across social media platforms. Fans were left in splits after watching the veteran cricketer break into such a dramatic celebration. They also went on to appreciate the fitness level of the 33-year-old cricketer and agreed that he was the most deserving to be crowned with the award.

A fan noted, “Still runs faster than me.”

Still runs faster than me ‍‍ — Atharvaaaa (@TheThiagoWay) September 26, 2022



Another person said, “He is the all time enthusiastic and great player in the world.”

He is all time enthusiastic n great player in the world. — Mahavir Jain (@mahavirj69) September 27, 2022



A user agreed, “The Most Energetic Cricketer ever.”

The Most Energetic Cricketer ever — ™ (Offline) (@AgrawalMohit17) September 26, 2022



Here are some other reactions:



During the post-match conversation, Kohli stated that he wanted to use his skills to take on Adam Zampa, in addition to acknowledging that he has been enjoying his performance since coming back to the circuit after the break.

Kohli played a pivotal role in India’s victory in the deciding T20I against Australia as he recorded a crucial 104-run partnership pairing with Suryakumar Yadav after the early wickets of openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Yadav also registered an impressive half-century scoring 69 runs off 36 deliveries.

With his 33rd T20I fifty, Kohli also surpassed India great Rahul Dravid to become India’s second highest run-scorer in international cricket.

