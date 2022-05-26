Watch: Virat Kohli's celebrations in dressing room after RCB beat LSG in IPL 2022 Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator after a high-scoring battle on Wednesday night. And no one was happier about the victory than former RCB skipper Virat Kohli. A video of Kohli pumped-up celebrations in the Bangalore-based franchise’s dressing room has caught the attention of cricket fans.

The video features the RCB squad entering with cheers and wide smiles on their faces. Kohli goes on and hugs the side’s head coach Sanjay Bangar. "Two more steps, two more steps left," Virat Kohli stated as he celebrated the win. The clip was shared by the official account of RCB.

Kohli was also effusive in his praise for Rajat Patidar. He praised the young batter, who was the star of the encounter against LSG. “That was one of the best innings I have ever seen under pressure by Rajat. And I have seen many. That level of striking in this game, that is some batting level. Watch out for him,” Kohli said.

Watch the clip here:



Rajat Patidar slammed an unbeaten 112 off 54, taking his team to a massive total of 207. The right-handed batter slammed 12 fours and 7 sixes in his innings. Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli were the other top run-getters for the Bangalore-based franchise, scoring 37 and 25 respectively.

Lucknow made a valiant effort to chase down the target, but fell 14 runs short. Skipper KL Rahul was the top scorer for his side, with 79 off 58. The side was unable to gain any momentum throughout their innings, thanks to some superb bowling by Bangalore's Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood.

With this victory, RCB has broken its “Eliminator jinx.” While the team had qualified for the playoffs in the last two seasons as well, it had failed to make its way past the Eliminator.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will now square-off against Rajasthan Royals in the second IPL 2022 Qualifier. The winner of the upcoming fixture will clash with Gujarat Titans in the tournament final.

