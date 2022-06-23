Watch: Virat Kohli tries to balance his bat like Joe Root; video goes viral

India batter and former captain Virat Kohli, in his yet another on-field antics, tried to make his bat stand on its toe end similar to what Joe Root did in the second Test match against New Zealand.

The batter was on the non-striker’s end when he tried to stand his bat first on his right side and then on his left side but the bat leaned towards him on both occasions. The video however went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Joe Root made his bat stand in the first Test match against New Zealand at Lord’s. The video of his antic immediately went viral and he was hailed as a magician and a sorcerer. Kohli tried to replicate the magic of his English counterpart but failed to do so. Root with a century in the second Test match, equalled Kohli’s tally of 27 centuries.

India are playing a four-day practice match against the English division 2 county team Leicestershire before the rescheduled Test match against England.

Kohli looked in good touch with the bat before he got out leg-before-wicket to Roman Walker. He hit four 4s and a six in his 69-ball 33 and played some trademark cover drives to the delight of his fans.

Rain forced day one of the match to end early as India managed to score 246 for the loss of eight wickets in 60 overs. Kohli and Bharat steadied the ship after India had lost five wickets inside 100 runs. However, KS Bharat was the highest scorer at 70* and will resume batting tomorrow alongside Mohammed Shami.

Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prasidh Krishna, and Rishabh Pant are playing for the Leicestershire team. While Krishna managed to bag one wicket, Bumrah went wicketless in his spell of nine overs.