Watch: Virat Kohli takes stunning catch to dismiss Trent Boult in RCB vs RR match

Virat Kohli is struggling with the bat but he continues to stick up for his team in the field. Usually, he stands at key spots in the field and this season, he has been brilliant with the catches.

On Tuesday, he was once again in the midst of all the action in the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. In the 18th over of the first innings, Kohli was standing at a short mid-wicket and dived to his left to snap up a sharp catch off Harshal Patel's bowling to dismiss Boult.

Watch the video here:

Despite moments of brilliance in the field and with the ball, Royal Challengers Bangalore batters failed to step up and were not able to chase down 144 posted by Rajasthan Royals.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan could never get going after being asked to bat first, Riyan Parag came to the fore with a fine half-century. The 20-year-old all-rounder creamed 56 runs off 31 deliveries in a knock that included three boundaries and four sixes.

On a pitch that offered considerable bounce to the pacers and was not difficult to score on, Rajasthan Royals started with a bang. Virat Kohli, walked out to open, but looked scratchy and was dismissed in the second over. Faf du Plessis looked good, but his stay was short-lived as well. The Rajasthan bowlers never allowed the top and middle order to settle as they accounted for Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik to take control of the match.

Kuldeep Sen troubled the batters with his pace and ended with 4 wickets, while R Ashwin bowled the perfect lengths and varied his pace to end with 3 wickets.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.