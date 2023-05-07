Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly seemed to have buried the hatchet on Saturday after the two were seen shaking hands following DC’s win over RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Earlier in the season, when the two teams met in Bengaluru, Kohli and Ganguly had avoided shaking hands with each other following that contest, and there were even reports that Kohli had unfollowed the former Bengal cricketer on Instagram.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, Ganguly can be seen patting on Kohli’s back and shaking hands with the Delhi batter. Back in the earlier game in Bengaluru, Kohli had given Ganguly a cold stare during the match.

It was under Ganguly’s tenure as BCCI president that Kohli had lost his reputation as India’s ODI skipper, days after stepping down as T20I skipper. This resulted in a war of the words between the two. While Kohli had claimed that he was not aware of the decision to be removed as ODI skipper from the BCCI, Ganguly contradicted that statement from Kohli.

Phil Salt’s 87 overshadowed Kohli’s fifty on Saturday as Delhi Capitals chased down a target of 182 with seven wickets and 20 balls to spare. RCB are currently in fifth place with 10 points in as many games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.