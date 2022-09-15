Watch: Virat Kohli recalls playing gully cricket, explains popular slangs ‘batta’ and ‘baby over’

Team India star batter Virat Kohli, who recently bounced back to form in the Asia Cup 2022, recalled his childhood memories and talked about the days when he used to play gully cricket (street cricket).

Kohli took to Twitter to share a video in which he explained popular cricket slangs ‘Batta’, ‘Baby over’ and ‘Try ball’, which are often used by amateur cricketers while playing in the streets or in the park.

The caption of the Kohli’s post read, “How well do you know the cricket slangs?”. In the video when he was asked about ‘Batta’, Kohli replied: “Batta is more desi word for chucking. When we used to play with tennis ball, there were so many bowlers doing batta. Batta is very harsh way of chucking.”

Kohli also explained the meaning of the ‘Baby over’ and said: “Everyone has said ‘Baby over’. Basically an over of three balls is called baby over. There was a try ball as well. When a player used to get out on the first ball, he used to say it was a try ball. Yeah, I used to play baby over matches.”

Notably, Kohli produced a brilliant show in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 as he scored two fifty-plus scores and an unbeaten century. Kohli finished as the second-highest run-getter in the continental showpiece event with a tally of 276 runs in the tournament.

Moreover, Kohli scored his maiden T20I hundred and overall 71st century in Team India’s last match of Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan in Dubai on 8th September. He smashed 122* which is the highest score by an Indian player in T20I cricket. This is also recorded as the highest score in T20Is in UAE.