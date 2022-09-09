Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Watch: Virat Kohli notches up maiden T20I century, elderly fan bows down with appreciation

After reaching hundred, Virat Kohli remained calm, looked at the sky and kissed his wedding ring.

Virat Kohli celebrates his 71st international hundred. (Source: AP)

Though Virat Kohli had been going through a century drought, Indian fans did not lose hope to see him back among the runs. Kohli did manage to live up to the expectation and has ended the ton drought with his maiden T20 International hundred on Thursday against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The much-awaited Kohli show unsurprisingly delighted cricket enthusiasts around the globe. The stands witnessed Indian fans going crazy while celebrating the comeback of the man, who has been the sailor of the ship on India’s many successful occasions. From the tricolour-covered crowd, an old fan won hearts on social media for his special gesture to the former India skipper.

The fan, donned in the Indian jersey, was captured when vintage Kohli was raising his bat after the ton with a wide smile on his face. The clip of the moment received much attention from internet users and went viral in no time. A Twitter user has come up with a GIF of the moment for other fans who missed the notable celebration.


It was the second delivery of the 18th over when Kohli sent the ball into the crowd and completed his 71st international century. After breaching his hundred, he remained calm, looked at the sky and kissed his wedding ring to dedicate the milestone to his wife Anushka Sharma. While all of these had been happening on the field, an old man was spotted bowing down to Kohli from the stands. After showing his respect for the cricketer, he lifted up his hands and clapped with much appreciation.

The Twitter post has accumulated nearly 1,500 likes so far. The scene delighted the viewers. Users have marked the enthusiasm of the old fan while a commenter said, “Virat 2.0 starts from here.”


Kohli has come back to his much-anticipated momentum since the start of the Asia Cup. Apart from his unbeaten 61-ball 122 on Thursday, he has registered a couple of half-centuries against Hong Kong in a Group match and Pakistan in Super 4 consecutively. In his 5 Asia Cup appearances, Kohli has recorded 276 runs in total including a duck against Sri Lanka in the do-or-die game.

Updated Date: September 09, 2022 13:59:55 IST

