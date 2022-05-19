Watch: Virat Kohli imitates Rashid Khan’s ‘Snake Shot’ ahead of RCB vs GT clash

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan’s strokeplay technique in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has caught the eyes of many cricket enthusiasts. The 'Snake Shot' or ‘Gun Shot’ of the right-handed batter has also been liked by former Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

On 19 May, prior to the clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rashid Khan shared a video of Kohli and him sharing some good moments during a practice session. In the short clip, Kohli can be seen imitating the technique of Rashid’s famous ‘Snake Shot’.

The duo is also seen having a good laugh as Kohli mimics Khan's shot. Khan wrote in the caption, “Even Virat Bhai knows about my snake ya gun shot." Within a few hours, the clip garnered more than 2.6 lakh likes. Users loved the funny clip and reacted with some hilarious comments.

Watch:

As for Rashid Khan, the all-rounder has performed well this season with 16 wickets to his name. Earlier in the tournament, he stole the show by snatching the last-ball victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on 27 April. When GT needed 15 runs off the final four deliveries, Khan hammered a hattrick of maximums against Marco Jansen to take his side home.

Virat Kohli, on the other side, is going through a lean patch. He has scored 236 runs in 13 matches, including three golden ducks.

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns today at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 pm. Gujarat Titans have already secured the top place in the points tally and entered the playoffs stage. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore is still fighting for a berth in the top four and are aiming to win this encounter to keep their alive in the race.

