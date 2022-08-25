Watch: Virat Kohli hits big shots against spinners during net session ahead of Asia Cup 2022

India will be opening their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday
The Indian team has started preparations ahead of their first Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Pakistan scheduled to take place on Sunday in Dubai and the players were sweating it out in the nets. In the videos that have gone viral on social media, former India skipper Virat Kohli can be seen taking on the spinners during the net session.
Kohli’s form has been a bit of concern for the side as the right-handed batter hasn’t really been among runs for quite sometime. In fact, he didn’t cross the 20-run mark even once in the limited-overs matches during the England tour where he played two ODIs and as many T20Is.
Virat Kohli’s batting practice at the nets.#ViratKohli #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/hFa6mLv62K
— Square Leg (@Cricket_Is_Here) August 25, 2022
While The Men in Blue will begin the campaign against Pakistan, they will play the second match against Hong Kong on 31st August after the latter qualified for the continental tournament.
READ: Asia Cup 2022 crucial for Virat Kohli, KL Rahul to help India gain confidence before T20 World Cup
The Rohit Sharma-led side will step out on the field to defend the title as they won it in the last edition in 2018. India defeated Bangladesh in the final. The title clash of the 2022 edition will be held in Dubai on 11th September.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
There are a lot of factors in this India Asia Cup 2022 squad --- Virat Kohli’s run of form and his questions over consistency, and apart from that, Team India suffered a fresh blow in the form of a Jasprit Bumrah injury which kept him out of the Asia Cup.
Take a look at the top five run-scorers for India at the Asia Cup who have been key to the success of the Men in Blue.
Virat Kohli compared his current struggle for runs with the 2014 tour of England, and said that this is an easier phase to deal with.