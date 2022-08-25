Watch: Virat Kohli hits big shots against spinners during net session ahead of Asia Cup 2022

The Indian team has started preparations ahead of their first Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Pakistan scheduled to take place on Sunday in Dubai and the players were sweating it out in the nets. In the videos that have gone viral on social media, former India skipper Virat Kohli can be seen taking on the spinners during the net session.

Kohli’s form has been a bit of concern for the side as the right-handed batter hasn’t really been among runs for quite sometime. In fact, he didn’t cross the 20-run mark even once in the limited-overs matches during the England tour where he played two ODIs and as many T20Is.

While The Men in Blue will begin the campaign against Pakistan, they will play the second match against Hong Kong on 31st August after the latter qualified for the continental tournament.

READ: Asia Cup 2022 crucial for Virat Kohli, KL Rahul to help India gain confidence before T20 World Cup

The Rohit Sharma-led side will step out on the field to defend the title as they won it in the last edition in 2018. India defeated Bangladesh in the final. The title clash of the 2022 edition will be held in Dubai on 11th September.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.