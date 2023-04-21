Mohali: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a comfortable win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

During the match, an interesting and fun moment was witnessed between RCB’s stand-in skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and it clearly caught the attention of the viewers. The RCB duo were seen playing the game of rock, paper, scissors. Following this, Maxwell also went on to tease Kohli on Twitter, stating that the 34-year-old is very “predictable” as he always goes for paper.

It was during the 11th over of PBKS’ run chase when the players were awaiting a DRS outcome after wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma was given out LBW off Harshal Patel. While the players waited patiently for the final result, Kohli and Maxwell decided to make the best of their time and play the fun game.

In reaction to a now-removed video of their fun moment on the ground, Maxwell took to Twitter and wrote, “Poor predictable Virat, always goes paper”, with laughing emojis.

Take a look at Virat and Maxwell’s ‘game’:

RCB fans also showered love on the two and shared how they loved their bonding and friendship. A user wrote, “New bromance”, while another one wrote, “Bonding which matter the most.”

“He always plays by the book and thus he always goes by paper and Glenn Maxwell, you are always known for your unpredictable shots, and that’s why your choice is always unpredictable We need a Rock-Paper-Scissors competition between you and Kohli we need another round,” another one wrote.

RCB vs PBKS match

RCB had an easy 24 run win against PBKS on Thursday at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Punjab, while chasing the target of 175 runs, were bowled out for 150 runs in the 18th over.

