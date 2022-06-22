Watch: Virat Kohli gives an intense speech during training session ahead of India vs England one-off Test

Former India captain Virat Kohli was seen giving a pep talk to the Indian cricket team, which was gearing up for the one-off Test match against England at the Leicestershire County Cricket Club's Uptonsteel County Ground.

While the first batch of the squad, including Kohli, reached England last week, a second batch of the team with head coach Rahul Dravid joined the team on Tuesday.

Look who's here! Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/O6UJVSgxQd — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2022

The Leicestershire county stadium is not known to host major international games, hence rarely see such big stars on their ground. The club tweeted a video of Virat Kohli giving an intense pep talk to the team during a training session. The team members are seen attending diligently to Kohli’s words. Kohli was the India captain, the last time India toured England for the test series in 2021. The Test match is essentially an extension of that series as the final match had to be abandoned owing to Covid-19 back then. Watch the video here:

The leadership of both teams has changed since then. Kohli resigned as India’s Test captain in January 2022 and handed over the reins to Rohit Sharma. Joe Root, on the contrary, was sacked as the captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes was instated as the captain.

Both the teams have new head coaches as well. Dravid took the role over from Ravi Shastri for India. Whereas Brendon McCullum replaced Chris Silverwood for England. The team had a training session on Tuesday with a longish part of the session being for warm-up. The players were seen playing football and some other fun time games. Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were seen bowling in the nets as well.

Strength and Conditioning Coach Soham Desai said, “Today is an easy day on the skills. Tomorrow they will have a long skill session in lead up to the warm-up game.

Practice Strength and Conditioning Coach, Soham Desai, takes us through Day 1⃣ of #TeamIndia's practice session in Leicester as we build up to the #ENGvIND Test. pic.twitter.com/qxm2f4aglX — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2022

The team will play a four-day practice match against Leicestershire, from 23 June (Thursday) before the Test match kicks off on 1 July.

