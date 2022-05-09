Watch: Virat Kohli gets his third golden duck of IPL 2022

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli continues to struggle with his form in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper once again headed to the pavilion after registering a golden duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The right-handed batter had bagged a total of three ducks this season, increasing concern about his dwindling form.

This year's IPL has been disappointing for Kohli so far. Among the six golden ducks of his IPL career, three came in this season. The right-handed batter is finding it hard to get back to his desired form. In 12 outings so far, Kohli only managed to score 216 runs at a batting average of less than 20. His only impactful innings came against the Gujrat Titans, when the star batter notched his first half-century of the season.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli was on the verge of naming himself the first batter in the history of IPL to rack up 6500 runs. Prior to the match, he was one run short of reaching the milestone. But, left-arm spinner Jagdeesha Suchith got him in the very first delivery of the RCB innings. It was a gentle fuller delivery drifting onto the pad. Kohli flicked it on the leg side but failed to keep it down and Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson, who was positioned at the short mid-wicket, took a simple catch.

Watch the clip here.

Earlier in the tournament, Kohli hit headlines for fetching two consecutive ducks against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. During the match against LSG, Dushmantha Chameera got him on the first ball. Kohli tried to strike the outside-off delivery which finally found Deepak Hooda at the backward point. In the first encounter against SRH, while facing the first delivery by Marco Jansen, Kohli completely missed the line and the ball found Aiden Markram at the second slip.

Watch Kohli's golden duck against LSG here.

Watch Kolhi's wicket against SRH here.

Last month, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri suggested "mentally overcooked" batter could take a break from cricket and come back harder to serve the Indian team for six-seven years ahead.