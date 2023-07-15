Star India batter Virat Kohli was in great spirits on Day 3 in the match between India and West Indies in Dominica. Kohli showed off his dancing skills on the field and it was not the first time the former India captain entertained audience and fans with his dance moves during a match.

India comfortably secured a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series against West Indies in Dominica, as they mauled West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first match. Captain Rohit Sharma declared India’s innings after the visitors took a lead of 271 runs in the first innings. The Indian bowlers then knocked over West Indies for 130 runs., India bowled out the Windies for a mere 130 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin was in his elements as he picked up seven wickets for 71 runs. With a total of 12 wickets in the match, Ashwin now shares the fifth position among bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli started India’s day with the score reading 312/2. Jaiswal was humming along when he was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 171 runs. Kohli had to dig in to score his runs, but he was dismissed for 76 by Rahkeem Cornwall.

As the Team India players prepared to take the field, Virat Kohli, who was already present at the ground, broke into dance while Yashasvi Jaiswal watched him. This moment was captured on camera.

For India, their experienced bowling duo of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadejamade light work of the hosts. Alick Athaneze emerged as the top-scorer for the hosts but could only manage to score 28 runs off 44 deliveries. For his superb effort on debut, Jaiswal was adjudged player of the match.

Both the sides will be in action for the second Test match of the series on July 20, which is scheduled to take place at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.