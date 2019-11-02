First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | 2nd Semi-Final Nov 01, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Papua New Guinea beat Namibia by 18 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | 1st Semi-Final Nov 01, 2019
IRE vs NED
Netherlands beat Ireland by 21 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Nov 02, 2019
NED vs PNG
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ENG in NZ Nov 03, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Watch video: Harmanpreet Kaur pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss West Indies womens' Stefanie Taylor

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India's women T20I team on Friday, took a spectacular catch to dismiss Stafanie Taylor on the last ball of the West Indies innings during the first ODI of the three-match series.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 02, 2019 15:38:20 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of Indian women's T20I team, on Friday took a spectacular catch to dismiss Stafanie Taylor on the last ball of the West Indies innings during the first ODI of the three-match series.

Taking strike on the last ball of the Windies' innings, Taylor was batting on 94 and desperately needed a six in order to reach the three-figure mark. But, in what was a breathtaking effort, Harmanpreet timed her jump to perfection and took a one-handed stunner on the boundary.

Away from the fielding magic, Indian women's team could not chase 225 runs down and lost by one run in a match that went down to the wire. The visitors needed eight runs off the final over with Jhulan Goswami on strike, who tried her best to get them over the line but with Poonam Yadav last the fall, West Indies won by a narrow margin at North Sound in Antigua.

India and West Indies women will face each other next in the second ODI on Sunday.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2019 15:38:20 IST

Tags : Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women Vs West Indies Women, India Women Vs West Indies Women 2019, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, SportsTracker, Stafanie Taylor

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all