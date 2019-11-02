Watch video: Harmanpreet Kaur pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss West Indies womens' Stefanie Taylor
Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India's women T20I team on Friday, took a spectacular catch to dismiss Stafanie Taylor on the last ball of the West Indies innings during the first ODI of the three-match series.
Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of Indian women's T20I team, on Friday took a spectacular catch to dismiss Stafanie Taylor on the last ball of the West Indies innings during the first ODI of the three-match series.
Taking strike on the last ball of the Windies' innings, Taylor was batting on 94 and desperately needed a six in order to reach the three-figure mark. But, in what was a breathtaking effort, Harmanpreet timed her jump to perfection and took a one-handed stunner on the boundary.
Away from the fielding magic, Indian women's team could not chase 225 runs down and lost by one run in a match that went down to the wire. The visitors needed eight runs off the final over with Jhulan Goswami on strike, who tried her best to get them over the line but with Poonam Yadav last the fall, West Indies won by a narrow margin at North Sound in Antigua.
India and West Indies women will face each other next in the second ODI on Sunday.
Updated Date:
Nov 02, 2019 15:38:20 IST
