Watch: Umran Malik knocks out English batter's middle stump in warm-up game vs Derbyshire

Hours after Rishabh Pant enthralled Edgbaston with his stunning century, the white ball team that will take on England in the T20 series started their campaign with a warm-up clash against Derbyshire. While Pant and Ravindra Jadeja lit up Edgbaston, Umran Malik and Deepak Hooda took up the mantle to set the stage alight at Derby. Umran Malik, who made his debut last week against Ireland, was in his element against Derbyshire, which was led by Pakistan Test cricketer Shaan Masood.

Malik, who was introduced into the attack in the last over of the powerplay, made an impact immediately. He castled Leus du Plooy for 9 after being hit for back-to-back boundaries. After a rather wayward start, Malik got his radar perfect and proved to be quite a hot proposition for Derby.

After a couple of tight overs, he was once again brought back towards the end of the innings for another spell. He landed a perfect length ball and right-hander Brooke Guest, who was looking for quick runs, went for the big slog over mid-wicket, but made no contact. The ball clattered into the middle stump and sent it cartwheeling.

Watch:

After a sensational season in the Indian Premier League, where Umran Malik shone for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he is now showcasing his skills in the Indian colours. He ended this match with figures of 2 for 31 in his four overs. This performance came on the back of a good final over against Ireland where he defended 17 runs in the final over to hand India a win by 4 runs in the second T20I in Dublin.

Apart from Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh ended with 2 for 29 while Axar Patel, and Venkatesh Iyer picked up a wicket apiece. Deepak Hooda (56) and Suryakumar Yadav (36*) looked in control with the bat as India chased down the total in 16.4 overs

