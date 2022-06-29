Watch: Umran Malik holds nerves in thrilling last over vs Ireland

A relatively young Indian attack held their nerve as they clinched the second T20I match in Ireland by 4 runs and bagged the series 2-0. Powered by Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson, India posted 225/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Ireland got off to a blazing start courtesy Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling. Captain Andrew Balbirnie top-scored for his side with 60 off just 37 balls, while opener Paul Stirling (40 off 18 balls). After his impressive half-century in the first game, Harry Tector smashed 39 off 28 balls and George Dockrell creamed 34 off 16 balls, but the hosts fell short by 4 runs in the final over.

Indian speedster Umran Malik, who was in only second match, was given the ball to defend 17 runs in the final over. Umran overstepped early and then Mark Adair smashed him for two successive fours. With the match now tilted in the favour of Ireland, Umran launched a pacy length ball and then followed it with a pin-point yorker and conceded just two runs.

With Ireland needing a 6 off the final ball, Umran bowled another pacy length ball just short of a good length outside the off stump as Adair cracked it away towards cover point and a single resulted that saw India won the match by four runs.

Umran looked towards the heavens, heaved a sigh of relief as they held on and thwarted Ireland’s superb run chase. Umran, after a difficult first match, was quite good in his plans and managed to rescue India from a corner.

Earlier in the game, Deepak Hooda slammed his maiden T20I ton off 57 balls while Sanju Samson smashed 77 off 42 deliveries. Both reached their highest personal scores as India breezed past the 200-run mark. The team will now return to T20I action when India take on England at the Rose Bowl on July 7.