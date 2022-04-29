Watch: Umesh Yadav's brilliant caught and bowled to dismiss Prithvi Shaw for golden duck

Pacer Umesh Yadav pulled off a stunner to give an early success to Kolkata Knight Riders in their encounter against Delhi Capitals on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The right-arm quick again displayed tremendous athleticism to send Prithvi Shaw back to the pavilion for a duck on the very first delivery of the DC innings.

Umesh Yadav has been seen in good form in this latest edition of the Indian Premier League. The Indian veteran pacer is scalping regular wickets and has already proved himself to be a strong contender for the Purple Cap this season. On Thursday, he produced a major blow for the Capitals as he took a splendid diving catch and restricted the in-form opener, Prithvi Shaw, to create any trouble for them. Delhi Capitals promoted all-rounder Mitchel Marsh up in the batting order. He walked in after Shaw was dismissed by Yadav in the first delivery.

In the very first delivery, Yadav bowled a full-length half-volley on the leg stump and insisted Shaw attempt early. The 22-year-old opener tried to flick it through the leg side and finally ended up getting an outside edge. The ball flew a bit away from Yadav but he showed his agility with a full-stretched dive and taking the catch of the match. For a moment Shaw paused at the crease as he couldn’t believe it. Along with Shaw, the crowd in the stadium got stunned after watching the dedication of Yadav and lauded him for making the successful effort. The video of the delivery also got much attention across the internet.

Watch the catch here:

Batting first, KKR put up a 147-run target in front of the Rishabh Pant-led side. Nitish Rana was the top scorer with a valiant 57. Skipper Shreyas Iyer made a useful contribution with a 37-ball 42. Coming to chase, DC suffered an early loss with the dismissal of Shaw. Then David Warner steered the innings composedly and posted a crucial 42 runs playing 26 deliveries. Axar Patel and Rovman Powell in the end led them successfully to the victory line.

No bowler except Umesh Yadav managed to create an impact for KKR. During his four-over spell, Yadav got both of the openers and then also accounted for skipper Rishabh Pant for 24 runs. In the ongoing season, he has already pouched 14 wickets in his 9 appearances so far.

