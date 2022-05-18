Watch: Tim David smashes 114m six at Wankhede, clobbers 26 runs in Natarajan's 18th over

Mumbai Indians had to encounter another defeat as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them by 3 runs in a thriller at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, 18 May. The biggest takeaway from the match, however, was the brutal onslaught by Tim David who smashed three sixes off T Natarajan. One of these hits travelled 114 meters and while he was there on the crease, Mumbai Indians were favourites to clinch the match.

This was the 18th over of the chase and Tim David held they key for Mumbai Indians. He creamed 3 consecutive sixes off Natarajan to bring Mumbai back in the contest. Natarajan kept missing his yorkers and David kept smoking them over the boundary ropes. The first ball was a wide full ball and David got under the ball and he smashed it over covers for a six.

The third ball was timid full-toss that was smashed over mid-wicket. Natarajan was under pressure and the fourth ball was another knee high full toss that was smoked once again over square leg.

With the crowd roaring and David in the zone, Natarajan bowled perhaps the worst ball of the over. The fifth ball was a harmless full toss that David powered over long on. The length of this six was 114 meters and it brought a smile to not only the batter, but also the umpire.

Watch the video here.

However, the course of the match changed in the final ball of the over when David tapped a ball back to Natarajan and looked to sneak in a run. However, the bowler was alert and broke the stumps to send him packing.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a maiden over and the equation read 19 runs off the final over. Although Ramandeep Singh hit a four and six, Mumbai Indians still fell short by 3 runs.

