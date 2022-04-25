Watch: 'Thought I might get his autograph', Brett Lee recalls first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar

On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday yesterday, 24 April, former Australian pacer Brett Lee recalled his first meeting with the Master Blaster.

In a video posted on his official YouTube channel, Lee went down memory lane and talked about his off-the-field camaraderie with the Master Blaster.

The former pacer first met Tendulkar when he represented Prime Minister’s XI in a practice match against the touring Indian team in 1999. Talking about the practice game, Lee recalled that when Tendulkar came out to bat and he was bowling to him he actually thought about asking for his autograph.

"I actually thought I might get an autograph. Get the ball and say, ‘Hey mate, can you please sign this’. I thought that would look cool as my first impression.”

The former pacer managed to scalp the Master Blaster’s wicket in the match and later shook hands with him, leaving him “in absolute awe”.

Watch the clip here:

Brett Lee also admitted that Tendulkar was one of the few players who was not from Australia, but received a lot of love there. He even added that he had never seen any other player get such a response in his country when he scored a half-century or a century.

Lee also recalled how the batter got a standing ovation in Australia when he scored a ton or crossed the 150-run mark in a game.

In the caption of the clip, Lee stated that Sachin Tendulkar was “a fierce competitor on the field” and “a top human being” off it.

Lee and Tendulkar shared a fierce rivalry while they were active in international cricket. Lee, who was one of the fastest bowlers of his generation, managed to dismiss the batter 14 times in international cricket- the most by a bowler.

In his career, Brett Lee took 310 wickets in 76 Tests, as well as 380 wickets in 221 ODIs. The pacer retired from international cricket in 2012.

