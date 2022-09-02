Watch: Team India's outing for 'some surf, sand and beach volley' in UAE

The Indian cricket team has been on top, with two wins in two, finishing unbeaten in the Asia Cup group stage. Head coach, Rahul Dravid, gave Rohit Sharma and Co. a day off after two tight, yet excellent, games of cricket.

The Men in Blue team made the decision to take part in some enjoyable activities on a beach in Dubai in order to get relaxed and refreshed before the crucial Super 4 stage. The BCCI shared some glimpses of the outing through a video on their official Twitter handle.

In the clipping, the cricketers were spotted participating in water sports like surfing, kayaking, etc. and then competing in beach volleyball. Each member of the side can be found in a light mood and enjoying the trip. While veteran players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took a leisurely kayak ride, the spinner trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja enthusiastically rode a water cycle.

On the other side, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, and a few other team members can be spotted practicing paddle surfing. Later, the Indians were involved in intrasquad beach volleyball. During the session, players like Ashwin, Kohli and Singh stole the show with some smashes over the net. Chahal was caught on camera in a short interview session. He noted, “This kind of trip will help to strengthen the bonding between the teammates.”

The caption of the Twitter post read, “When team India hit Unwind. Time for some surf, sand & beach volley.” Since being uploaded, the video has received over 80,000 views and nearly 12,000 likes so far. Fans enjoyed watching their favourite players in a light mood. They showered their love for them in the comment section and also wished them luck for the upcoming journey. Following the cricketers’ fun moments, some of the viewers also came up with a few hilarious reactions.

A fan sarcastically said, “Chahal and Ashwin paddling together just like one older couple enjoying their honeymoon once again.”

Chahal and Ashwin paddling together just like one older couple enjoying their honeymoon once again😂😂😂😂 — JessePinkman💲👹 (@NamanShah2607) September 2, 2022



A Kohli fan referred to a frame featuring his icon and highlighted his fitness level.



A user wished, “You’ve earned the time to unwind boys. Hope to see the team getting more clinical and better in the tournament. Good luck.”

You’ve earned the time to unwind boys #TeamIndia.

Hope to see the team getting more clinical and better in the tournament…good luck 👍 — Uday Mehta (@Uday_B_Mehta) September 2, 2022



An individual appreciated the presence of Rohit Sharma in every activity. He asked, “Look at Rohit Sharma, man. So inspirational.”

Look at rohit sharma man so inspirational 🥵 — Professor samuel oak (@prof_oak123) September 2, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Who’s noticing @imVkohli just played a ball with his foot 😂🔥

esy Kon khelta hai volleyball 😂 legend 😂😍 — Basit66 (@Basit662) September 2, 2022

Well said CHAHAL these kind of fun activities ,definitely helps in team bonding👏#AsiaCup2022 — Smitaa 🧑‍🎤💃🎸🎤🎼🎧 (@RKVian1) September 2, 2022

Players are enjoying in the Hitman era 🔥 — Vikram 🏏⚽ (@shortarmpull) September 2, 2022



India will play their first Super-four encounter on 4 September with the winner of today’s game between Pakistan and Hong Kong. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the starting XI, as the form of youngster Avesh Khan has come into question. Dravid will try to field the best possible unit as there are some other bowling options available.