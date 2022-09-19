Watch: Team India players show off their new jersey in a headshot session

The Indian team showed off the new Azure Blue toned jersey that was revealed in an unveiling event on Sunday.

The BCCI Twitter page shared the video of the players flaunting off themselves in new jersey on the eve of the first T20I against Australia and captioned the post, “New series, New threads, Renewed energies.”

The video shows star batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul as well as all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin amongst other players. The video also shows Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, and Deepak Chahar who are making a comeback after missing out of the Asia Cup squad.

The jersey has three stars imprinted over the BCCI emblem that denotes the three World Cup wins of India in 1983, 2007, and 2011.

The jersey has light shades of azure blue at the centre, while the sides and the sleeves are in a dark tone of royal blue. The jersey also has triangles on the light-shaded part whereas the dark-shaded part portrays petals similar to the BCCI emblem.

MPL Sports, the official kit partner of the BCCI deconstructed the symbols. The dark petals inspired by the BCCI logo denote merit and loyalty. The light-shaded triangles represent fans’ energy, spirit, and power.

Team India will reportedly sport the jersey for the first time in the three-match T20I series against Australia, starting from 20 September onwards.

