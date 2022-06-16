Watch: Team India captain Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is taking his time off from the game but it seems as if he cannot stay away from cricket. The right-handed batter was recently spotted playing gully cricket in Mumbai. He, along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, has been rested from the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. All three players have been given a break after their respective IPL campaigns.

The captain along with the other players will return to action next week as the Indian team starts its preparation to take on England in the one-off Test match. They will be involved in a practice match with Leicestershire.

Watch the video here:

The India tour of England will start with a practice game from 24 to 27 July in Leicester. The teams will lock horns for the one-off Test in Edgbaston. India currently lead the five-match series 2-1. A win or a draw in the final Test match will see India defeat England in their home conditions for the first time since 2007.

After the Test match, both teams will clash in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The 20-over matches will be played on 7, 9 and 10 July while the 50-over matches will take place on 12, 14 and 17 July. After the England tour, Team India will head across to the West Indies for another white-ball series.

There are a few injury concerns for the Indian side ahead of the one-off Test. KL Rahul, who was the best batter last year in the 4 Tests played, is racing against time to achieve fitness. As per various reports, a final verdict on his fitness will be available after the fitness test that will take place on Saturday, 18 June. Rahul suffered a groin injury before the start of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, where he was slated to lead the team.