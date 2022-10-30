Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s outrageous six off Lungi Ngidi during India vs South Africa

India batter Suryakumar Yadav is in that phase of his career where everything he touches turns to gold and he once again proved that during his crucial innings against South Africa on Sunday in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Perth.

Notably, Suryakumar, who was under pressure after India lost five batters inside 9 overs, played an outrageous shot in the 15th over of India’s innings when he smashed Lungi Ngidi for a six.

It was a short-of-length delivery and, Suryakumar moved across and got inside the line before hitting the ball into the second tier for a maximum.

Here’s the video of the shot:

Suryakumar smashed 68 off 40 deliveries before getting out in the 19th over. His sensible and crucial knock helped the Men in Blue set a 134-run target as eight Indian players failed to cross even the double-digit mark.

Earlier, India found themselves in a tough situation as they were reduced to 49/5 after they opted to bat first after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma (15), KL Rahul (9), Virat Kohli (12), Deepak Hooda (0) Hardik Pandya (2) and Dinesh Karthik (6) failed to contribute much with the bat as India’s batting line-up fell like the deck of cards.

However, it was Suryakumar Yadav who waged a lone battle and smashed 68 runs with the help of six fours and three sixes to help India reach 133/9 in 20 overs.