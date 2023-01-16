India’s rising star Suryakumar Yadav has a habit of making to the headlines, be it with his explosive knocks or with humble gestures towards fans.

On Sunday, India registered a massive 317-run win against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Kerala. The Men in Blue posted a mammoth 390 runs in the first innings. Suryakumar got to feature in his first ODI of the series but didn’t get too much time at the crease.

However, he certainly won the hearts of Kerala fans owing to his priceless reaction to a person asking about Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson has a massive fanbase across Kerala. Be it cricket or not, his supporters can be spotted in most of the sporting events taking place in the state. The scene was quite similar in Sunday’s game. Suryakumar Yadav was positioned near the boundary rope during Sri Lanka’s batting when he heard the “Sanju… Sanju” chant echoing from the stands closer to him.



As soon as the cheer grabbed his attention, Suryakumar turned back to the fans putting his hands behind his ears. The crowd noticed his gesture and the noise got louder. Amid these, one of the fans went on to ask, “Where is Sanju?”

In a touching response, SKY pointed his fingers at his heart, evidently in an attempt to say, “Samson is in our hearts.” The crowd, which wasn’t really prepared for the reply, heartily appreciated the move by the cricketer. Soon, SKY shifted his focus to the match.

Samson was initially a part of the T20I squad for the Sri Lanka series. But he picked up a knee injury while fielding near the boundary line during the opening match at the Wankhede Stadium.

That unfortunate injury ruled him out of the remainder of the series. The BCCI brought out a statement updating the status of his injury. It revealed that the board’s medical team performed the initial checkup before sending Samson to specialists for scans. They recommended the Kerala batter rest and further rehabilitation.

The injury forced Samson to be out for the upcoming limited-over series against New Zealand as well. He is expected to return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the captain of Rajasthan Royals. The 16th season of the IPL is slated to begin in April this year.

