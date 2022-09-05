Watch: Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Fakhar Zaman's fielding errors in final over of Indian innings

It was a match to remember as Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets in a nail-biting finish. The Babar Azam-led unit overcame their previous defeat to India in the Asia Cup opener and bounced back in style to clinch victory. The Men in Green decided to field after winning the toss and did their best to restrict India to a par total. After openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma departed early, it was Virat Kohli’s half- century that guided India to 181. Apart from that, two big fielding errors by Fakhar Zaman in the final over gifted India eight extra runs off the last two deliveries. The mistake left skipper Babar Azam shocked. But it was Suryakumar Yadav’s reaction from the dressing room that grabbed eyeballs.

In the final over, Haris Rauf was looking determined to restrict India to below 180 runs. The pacer started off well with 2 runs and a couple of dot balls. He also managed to scalp Virat Kohli’s wicket. When Ravi Bishnoi stepped on to bat, Rauf was aiming to get the job done for his side. But what happened next was completely unexpected.

Ravi Bishnoi first sliced the low full toss from Rauf through point. Fakhar Zaman was the fielder at the end and dived to catch the ball. However, it slipped past his fingers and raced towards the boundary.

Off the final delivery, Ravi Bishnoi once again sliced the delivery towards point. The ball went high in the air. Zaman was all set to catch it, but the ball went through and reached the boundary line.

Watch:

https://twitter.com/KuchNahiUkhada/status/1566458245232791552

The back-to-back gaffes left skipper Babar Azam shocked. The camera panned towards the Indian dressing room where Suryakumar Yadav could be seen celebrating the boundaries. India ended their innings at 181/7.

But it was not enough of a challenge for the Pakistani side. Under opener Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz’s able guidance, the side reached the target with 5 wickets to spare. Indian bowlers leaked runs, with Bhuveshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya giving over 10 overs an over.

Pakistan will square off against Afghanistan on Wednesday at Sharjah.