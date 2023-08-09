After his storm of a knock that won India the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday, Suryakumar Yadav gifted his match-winning jersey to a wheelchair-bound fan.

Yadav struck a match-winning 83 off 33 in a must-win match at Guyana after India were battered in the first two games bringing them dangerously close to losing the series.

However, on Tuesday the Men in Blue bounced back and secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over the hosts.

Yadav’s timely innings came at a time when he was starting to look out of form in the shortest format. Besides his 112* against Sri Lanka earlier this year in January, he hadn’t had a single half-century to his name. In the West Indies series before Tuesday he had just 22 runs in two innings.

However, Tuesday was a sight to behold for SKY fans. And the batter known for his unique style made it a point to meet his fans after treating them with his quintessential batting.

The fans in Guyana witnessed a SKY special in the 3rd #WIvIND T20I 💥 Not much later, they got to meet the Player of the match @surya_14kumar himself 😃👌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xE6pKGtBgD — BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2023

“I think I didn’t do anything different, I have been batting the same way in the last two years. Today was also the same day, I just had to go out and express myself the way I have been doing in the last few years. And everything kept falling in place the way I batted,” Surya Kumar Yadav said after the match.

“I am never thinking about milestones in my mind. Because you have seen my innings, even when I’m batting on 47 or 98, I play as per the team’s requirement and achieve a milestone with a boundary or a six. If it happens, good but I look to play according to the team’s requirement.”

Besides Surya Kumar Yadav, Tikar Varma also appeared to be steering India home. He finished unbeaten at 49, almost a fifty on the trot — he scored 51 in the second T20 before captain Hardik Pandya sealed the match with six when India were two runs short at 158.

Yadav underscored his contribution and was all praise for him in the post-match show.

“I feel Tilak Varma, for his age, he is showing amazing maturity. We have played together in the IPL.

“He has done it in the IPL and here too, in that situation and in only his third international game, the kind of maturity he has shown I think all credit goes to him, his hard work. I hope he continues in the same vein, but yes, Tilak Varma is a star.”